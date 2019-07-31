The Pataudi princess’ journey from flab to fab is an envious one and blessed with an ever-glowing skin, fans have always remained on the edge to know Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan‘s beauty secret which inevitably would have been passed down from her grandmother and the yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore. Spilling the beans for the first time, Sara shared some tips that she inculcates in her daily routine and quipped that it “takes a lot of guts.”

In an interview with a leading news agency, Sara shared, “Whatever fruit is leftover from breakfast, I put on my face.” Talking about typical home remedies ranging from almond to honey, Sara confessed to put “not very nice smelling things on my face and onions in my hair. It takes a lot of guts to do it.” Going to her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, for the evergreen “dadi” nuske, Sara shared the universal piece of advice which includes, “Sleep well and drink water.”

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike. Another film in her kitty is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.

Exuding her Nawabi charms, Sara recently closed day five of the ICW 2019 event in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble. Turning the heat up in a glittery ivory lehenga, Sara dripped with the royal charm naturally as she walked down to a lot of cheering at the end of the walk, leaving spectators mesmerised and hooting the loudest were Kartik and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara donned the ‘Bonjour Amer’ collection, inspired by the ornate architecture of Rajasthan’s Fort Amer in Jaipur.

Sara and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla.