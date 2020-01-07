Painting our Tuesday a favourable shade of blue, Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan gave the Internet a sneak-peek into her yacht ride while at the Maldives this first week of the New Year 2020 and fans can’t stop drooling. Yearning to go back, Sara gave fans enough proof to back her cravings for the island country.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a white bralette top, paired with a floral print skirt. Posing from different places on the deck, Sara captioned the pictures, “If I could sail back to the Maldives.. #backtoreality (sic).”

Seen snorkeling in the middle of the crystal blue sea with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara kickstarted her New Year by marking off one dream from her bucket list. The actor has been making many stunning posts on social media revealing just how much fun she is having at the amazing island country. The actor is joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives. In a post made earlier, Sara could be seen posing inside the pool with Ibrahim and riding a jet-ski with mother in another picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on the picture-sharing platform. Making us yearn for immediate mommy attention and crave a similar adventure with our Alpha last weekend, Sara Ali Khan‘s Maldives pictures with Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are vacay goals. Flooding our innocent workaholic social media feeds with mood-lifting water sports pictures, Sara instantly set the Internet on fire.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.