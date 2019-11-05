The fans just cannot wait to see how the fresh pairing of Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan with Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan will look in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No. 1 and maintaining the hype around their upcoming rom-com, the lead pair keeps sharing pictures from the sets. The latest picture, however, is full of complaints against each other.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sara and Varun shared the aforementioned picture which features him in the typical red and white coolie attire while she was dressed in a pearly white suit. Sara captioned the picture, “Cool and Coolie (sic)” and taking a hint from it, Varun included a complaint as he wrote on his pic, “He’s a COOL ie बहुत काम कराती हैं (she makes me work a lot) yeh Sara Ra (sic).” Quick to comment, Sara accused, “@varundvn I see you trying to copy, steal and smartly (not really) adapt my captions (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Cool and Coolie💁🏻‍♀️🙆🏽‍♂️🧳👜👫🌈 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:34pm PST

Gearing up for their upcoming David Dhawan directorial, Coolie No. 1, lead pair Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have achieved it all from making the sets go plastic free to successfully shooting the first leg in Bangkok. The two actors seem to be coming closer on the sets of the rom-com if their recent posts are anything to go by.

The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising. In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.