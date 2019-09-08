The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan, has left the social media platform in flames with her latest hot pictures that will make one immediately amp their sartorial game. Flooding the Internet with her pictures from a recent photoshoot, Sara set fans drooling.

Talking to Elle magazine, in whose September cover the star featured, Sara was asked which book-to-movie adaptation she like to star in. Sara replied, “Anything from Indian history that Sanjay Leela Bhansali decides to direct.” In another video, Sara opened up about her take on family, love and friendship.

Watch Sara Ali Khan’s latest sultry pictures from the photoshoot here:

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput and even won accolades for her role in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba where she starred opposite Ranveer Singh. She is often spotted with Kartik Aryan, as the duo began the shoot of Aaj Kal. The film is slated to release in February next year. She will also be seen with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No. 1. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.