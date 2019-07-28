Seems like it’s raining film offers for Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan. After finishing the shooting of her third film, the actor is rumoured to have bagged her next with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. A report in The Indian Express revealed that the Zero-director has approached Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan along with Dhanush for his next film and the Simmba-star has already given her nod.

The report quoted a source close to the director’s production house stating that Rai has indeed planned to rope in Sara and Hrithik in his next film which is likely to be a love triangle. Dhanush, who was the first person on board is also reportedly quite excited about the project since it’s going to be his comeback film in Hindi cinema. “Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were approached for this movie after Dhanush. And while an official announcement is yet to happen, the makers are quite excited for it already, ” informed a source close to Colour Yellow Films (Aanand Rai’s production house).

Earlier, while promoting his film titled The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir in the media recently, Dhanush had revealed that he will soon be working with Aanand Rai. He confirmed in his statement to the media that he will be teaming up with the director for a film which is going to be announced soon and he doesn’t have any other project in Hindi film industry yet. Dhanush said, “Yes, I will be teaming up with Aanand L Rai in some time, but other than that, I am waiting for the right script to come my way. I am doing a Hindi film and there will be an announcement about the same pretty soon.” The actor has already worked with Rai in Raanjhanaa (2013) that also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in the lead. The film is considered as one of the most beautiful love stories ever made in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Rai’s last directorial was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif that bombed at the Box Office.