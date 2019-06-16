Actor Sara Ali Khan‘s Father’s Day post is one of the best on social media today. The Simmba star has posted a series of photos from her childhood in which she is seen sharing some adorable moments with her father Saif Ali Khan. The actor has also dedicated a beautiful note to her bond with her dad. Her post talks about the wonderful moments where she learned to find happiness in little things like reading, enjoy nature, stay patient and express compassion.

Sara’s post reads, ‘Happy Fathers’ Day Abba ❤️🧸🤗👨‍👧🐥🐣🥇 Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime” (sic)

One can also see Sara’s love with all things ethnic in the photos that she has posted. She is wearing a stack of bangles and has a giant bindi on her forehead – which shows she has always been a fan of traditional styling.

Sara shares a great bond with her father. Even at her debut appearance at Koffee With Karan, the actor revealed that her father’s happiness is paramount to her. Sara added that she would do anything to ensure that happiness stays in his life forever.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara is currently busy with the post-production work of director Imtiaz Ali’s next film. The yet-to-be-titled movie features her opposite Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The romantic drama is hitting the theatres on February 14 next year.