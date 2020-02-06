Counting down to her upcoming movie’s release, Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote the Imtiaz Ali-directorial and while in Jaipur recently, the diva left everyone awestruck with her sartorial elegance. Slaying in an Indo-western ensemble, Sara’s chic look left fans in the Pink City swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Sara shared the pictures featuring her in the exotic look. Donning a red base deep neckline blouse with multi-coloured Indie prints, Sara paired it with a long skirt and teamed the look with a long jacket. Sporting two braids down from the forehead, Sara left her beautiful tresses open. The pictures were captioned, “Khamma Ghani Jaipur #LoveAajKal (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Khamma Ghani Jaipur 🙏🏻❤️ #LoveAajKal ❤️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Feb 6, 2020 at 4:51am PST

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009).

The recently dropped trailer of the romantic flick shows how the emotion of love remains the same in a time gap of 30 years, during which the movie straddles two different love stories. Imtiaz, in his signature style, explores the expression of love which has constantly changed over time while the emotion remains the same. Making one unlearn all preconceived notions of love by bringing the emotion alive in its most raw and nuanced form, Imtiaz’s upcoming film, yet again, leaves the characters and audience introspecting about how to tackle the ever-changing dynamic of being in and finding love.

The movie also features Randeep Hooda, perhaps as Sara’s other lover. The movie is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz.