It is no secret how huge a crush Sara Ali Khan had on Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan since the Pataudi princess herself confessed it on a chat show when her debut movie, Kedarnath, was about to release. Having her dream come true on getting to do a movie with him, Sara was seen living up each moment with Kartik and in an interview recently, Sara couldn’t stop gushing about her first bike ride experience with him while shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

In the interview with Vogue India, during India Couture Week 2019, Sara quipped, “I used to laughingly say that ‘I am paid to like sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike’. I mean any girl would die to do that, right?”

Watch the whole video here:

Exuding her Nawabi charms, Sara Ali Khan closed day five of the ICW 2019 event in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble. Turning the heat up in a glittery ivory lehenga, Sara dripped with the royal charm naturally as she walked down to a lot of cheering at the end of the walk, leaving spectators mesmerised and hooting the loudest were Kartik and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara donned the ‘Bonjour Amer’ collection, inspired by the ornate architecture of Rajasthan’s Fort Amer in Jaipur.

Sara and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla.