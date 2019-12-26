Making fans go weak in the knees right after Christmas eve is Coolie No.1 star Sara Ali Khan and her best friend Kamya Arora whose latest travel pictures have set the Internet ablaze. From slaying the hot bikini looks to nailing the breakfast scenes and catching the sunrise in their houseboat, Sara and Kamya take friendship and travel goals a notch higher.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Sara was seen posing in a nude pink bikini, on the edge of an infinity pool while Kamya donned a turquoise one. Later, the two were seen having a lavishly spread breakfast in their houseboat and we can’t help but crave a similar getaway. Sara captioned the pictures simply with emojis as the post shed serious holiday vibes.

View this post on Instagram ☀️🦋🌊🛶⛵️🚤🏝 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been high on Christmas spirits. She spent her Christmas Eve with the family and posted some adorable photos on Instagram. Sara could be seen posing with the men of her family in her Christmas special pictures. The Simmba star visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif’s place for dinner on December 24th and clicked some beautiful photos there. While her quirky chemistry with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is visible in some photos, Sara’s picture with her daddy were a hit on social media.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.