The day after Diwali marks the first day of the Vikram Samvat calendar on which the Hindu religious festivals are based and taking the opportunity to wish fans a Happy New Year in lieu of the same was Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with their poor sense of humour. Cracking fans up instantly was the duo whose mosquito jokes are sure to leave you facepalming.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a series of videos where she can be seen sitting idle on the couch and asking Ibrahim to say something really funny. He says, “Knock knock” to which she asks, “Who’s that.” He replies, “Amos,” (one of the twelve minor Prophets) but Sara turns his reply into a joke by saying, “Amos-quito.”

The following video in the same post features Sara asking Ibrahim to come up with something really funny again and when he says, “Anna,” she hilariously quipped, “Anna-ther mosquito.” The third clip sees Sara making the same demand after which Ibrahim comes up with “yeh” to which she excitedly sings, “yeh-t another mosquito.” The videos were captioned, “Happy new year Life is short- live laugh love and avoid mosquitoes‼ (sic).”

On Diwali this year, Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating the festival with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio also attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party and looked stunning together. While Sara and Amrita were seen twinning in red and giving us major daughter-mother goals, Ibrahim looked charming in his dapper look.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.