The Internet has not been itself lately and setting its heart aflutter while swooning over her childhood picture is Coolie No.1 star, Sara Ali Khan. Treating fans to a glimpse of her edible self back from childhood days, Sara instantly set fans drooling over her viral picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a childhood picture of hers, standing next to a telescope and as tall. Dressed in a cute pink frock and a pair of dark pink shoes, Sara posed looking away from the camera as her rosy cheeks glowed in the light. While fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section, many compared her to cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and others called her “apple cheeks.” The picture was captioned, “Loved the sun, for many suns (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Loved the sun, for many suns ☀️🌈 🔭🌌 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:10am PST

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in the industry. She received a positive response for her performance. Her chemistry with Sushant was liked by the viewers. The film was a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood.

The project was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures. It hit the cinema screens on December 7, 2018. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. Coolie No. 1 is going to be Sara’s second release this year after Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan in February. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.