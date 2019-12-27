Fans take note as the Simmba star, Sara Ali Khan is bent on raising the bar of friendship and travel goals this festive week and while we are stuck will piling work to finish off before the weekend starts, the Kedarnath actor is busy offering fans digital getaway to the Venice of the East, Allepy. Sharing tempting pictures from her recent trip with best friend Kamya Arora, Sara set fans falling head over heels for the backwaters already.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared throwback pictures featuring her catching the sunrise on the edge of the exotic backwaters. Dressed in a baby pink sharara, Sara looked radiant in the scenic backdrop of the caramel sunrise. In another picture, she was seen posing with Kamya, standing tall as the palm trees lining the horizon behind them. The pictures were captioned, “Take me back to the backwaters already (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Take me back to the backwaters already ☀️🌅🌊💙💜🧡💛🏝 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 26, 2019 at 8:39pm PST

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been high on Christmas spirits. She spent her Christmas Eve with the family and posted some adorable photos on Instagram. Sara could be seen posing with the men of her family in her Christmas special pictures. The Simmba star visited Kareena Kapoor and Saif’s place for dinner on December 24th and clicked some beautiful photos there. While her quirky chemistry with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is visible in some photos, Sara’s picture with her daddy were a hit on social media.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.