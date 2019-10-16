The much-awaited trailer of Irfan Kamal-directorial Satellite Shankar, starring actor Sooraj Pancholi in the lead, is all set to be released on Thursday and ahead of the launch, the Hero star dropped another poster which did justice to feed fans rising anxiety. Making his come back, 3 years after his debut in Bollywood with the movie Hero, Sooraj had shared the first poster of the film in January this year as the movie was expected to hit the cinema screens on July 5.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sooraj shared the latest poster which features him donning an army uniform with the blue idol of Shiva in his backpack and hand held in saluting position. The poster was captioned, “To everyone out there wearing their heart on their sleeves, here’s my salute to you!#SatelliteShankar trailer out TOMORROW! In cinemas from 15th November. (sic)”

It marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Megha Akash. A popular name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, the actress had earlier said, “There were a lot of offers in Hindi, but ‘Satellite Shankar’ is just something special. It’s a very different film, and the scale of the film is also so huge.”

The Irfan Kamal directorial is shot in different regions of Punjab, South India and in the areas of Himachal Pradesh near the China Border and in an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Sooraj revealed that he had decided to give his earnings from the movie to the army base camps in these three different regions. Sooraj felt the money could be used for the armymen’s children and for arranging amenities for them.

Talking to IANS about the same, Sooraj shared, “Its been such an incredible journey and experience shooting for this movie. Meeting the real jawans shooting at real locations meeting the family, all of it has been extremely beautiful. We are living here because of them. They live at borders to protect us. There are days where they don’t speak to their families because of where they live. It’s a very small deed from my end.”

Touted to be a heart-wrenching story about brave hearts, Satellite Shankar revolves around the adventures of a soldier, his quest and journey in discovering India and in return being discovered by his country. In a statement earlier, Sooraj had shared, “I was super stoked to be a part of this project especially because it’s a real story about the life of a jawaan. This movie has got nothing to do with international relations, it’s just a heart-wrenching story about the brave hearts that is so raw and pure that it had to be told.”

For a promotional song for Satellite Shankar, Sooraj even collaborated with 20 soldiers. Helmed by Irfan Kamal and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, Satellite Shankar is now scheduled to hit the cinema screens on November 15.