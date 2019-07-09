Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik is returning to direction after a hiatus of five years with a film titled Kaagaz. It’s a real-life story of a farmer from UP who was declared dead officially after his relatives plotted with a corrupt official to snatch his land. While Pankaj Tripathi plays the lead, Salman Khan has come on board to produce it.

Revealing the news to Mumbai Mirror, Kaushik said that Salman was more than happy to back the film when he heard the story on the sets of Bharat. While the filmmaker had a small role in the film, Salman’s character was seen as a naval officer alongside him in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. The daily reported that Kaushik and Salman were having a discussion about the superstar’s contribution in promoting content-driven cinema when the filmmaker mentioned Kaagaz to him. He added that Salman loved the story and the team went on to begin the shoot in October.

The director of films like Teree Sang (2009) and Tere Naam (2003) was quoted saying, “Salman is the film’s good luck charm and it all happened because of Bharat. One day, last August in Malta, we were discussing Salman’s role in promoting good cinema and talent and in the course of the conversation, he asked me what I was working on. I told him about Kaagaz and he loved the story. I asked him if he’d like to present the film and he immediately agreed. I am happy to inform that Salman Khan is on board as a producer.”

He also talked about the kind of cinema the audience has evolved into liking. Kaushik took the names of films like Stree (2018), Badhaai Ho (2018) and Article 15 (2019) to justify how his film Kaagaz is in the same league. He then mentioned one of the blockbusters he had helmed in the past – Tere Naam. Kaushik said that he hasn’t been able to give out anything with Salman post-Tere Naam, therefore, he’s glad about this new collaboration. He said, “After Tere Naam I couldn’t make another film with him, I am glad that we have collaborated on this one. When he saw the rushes, he reacted, saying, ‘Sir, iski copy nikalo’.”

Talking about the sequel to Tere Naam, the director said that he is thinking about it and he has something in mind but Salman needs to hear it once.