After raking in a strong moolah at the Box Office on last year’s Independence Day, John Abraham and Milap Zaveri have teamed up again to come out with a sequel of Satyameva Jayate which will see actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar paired opposite the Bollywood hunk. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the movie has a strong character written for Divya, as was reported by a news daily earlier and she’s excited to begin the shooting of the film soon.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “IT’S OFFICIAL… John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in #SatyamevaJayate2… Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani… 2 Oct 2020 release. (sic)”

John too dropped the news with a new poster that carried the release date. He captioned it, “#SatyamevaJayate2 releasing 2nd October 2020! (sic).”

Divya was recently seen in short film Bulbul in which she donned various looks. A source from Divya’s team told the daily that she wants to make her foray on-screen now because it’s the best time for content-driven films in Hindi cinema and that’s something Divya always veered towards. The report also added that it’s going to be a family entertainer and will be an out-and-out commercial film like its prequel. It quoted the source saying, “Milap had fleshed out strong characters for John and Manoj Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light.”