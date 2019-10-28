Bollywood celebrities’ Diwali pictures have been flooding fans’ social media feeds since Sunday night yet superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s festive greetings did not go down well with a section of the society. Sharing a monochromic picture of only eyes and foreheads of wife Gauri Khan, youngest son AbRam Khan and himself, Shah Rukh wished fans on the festival of lights but landed on the wrong side of the trolls who called him a “false Muslim”.

In the shared post, the Khans can be seen sporting a dab of vermillion on their foreheads which is the only colour in the black and white picture. Shah Rukh had captioned it as, “#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. (sic)” after which many shamed him and wrote him off for having double standards. Rising to defend him, actress Shabana Azmi, who belongs to the same community, gave back to the trolls for belittling a person in the name of religion. She tweeted, “Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb (sic).”

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

This, however, is not the first time when SRK has been trolled for going against his religious ideologies or being “too secular”. He was called often earlier, for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi too.

As for Diwali 2019, a grand celebration for Bollywood stars was organised at megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai on October 27. Earlier, it was reported that Big B was hosting the bash after a gap of two years and the pictures from Sunday night’s party have made its way to social media and are going insanely viral on social media.

The Diwali bash was attended by almost the whole of Bollywood and it was a starry affair with celebrities putting their foot forward in a stylish traditional outfit. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebrities looked stunning.

The celebrities in attendance were Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Esha Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shanaya Kapoor, Diana Penty, Annaya Panday, Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani among others.