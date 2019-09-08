Speculations are rife in Bollywood’s grapevine that actor Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next film and that’s going to be a biggie with YRF, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, SRK has now taken to Twitter to refuse all the rumours. He made a post expressing how he goes away from social media for sometime and returns to several rumours about his next film. The actor added that his fans should believe he has got a new film only when he himself announces it.

SRK’s tweet read, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.” (sic)

A report in Peepingmoon earlier suggested that Shah Rukh has given his nod to spearhead a big action entertainer that YRF is going to announce on the ocassion of completing 50 years in the industry. Ali, who has been away from the business for a few months after the success of his last film Bharat with Salman Khan, also tweeted on the matter. He made a post in which he neither denied the news nor accepted it. Ali posted, “For everyone speculating …. I am in final stages of finalising my script , exciting times ahead …. ❤️” (sic)

The report in the entertainment portal also said SRK has finalised two films for next year and one of them is the biggie with Ali Abbas Zafar. Another report suggested Katrina Kaif has been signed opposite SRK in the same film. Now, let’s wait and see!