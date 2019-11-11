What are friends for if not to uplift, celebrate and hail your wins gloriously and as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry, Bollywood superstar and friend Shah Rukh Khan evidently couldn’t keep calm. Ajay’s grand entry into films with 1991’s Phool Aur Kaante where his icon entry, riding on two bikes, became his signature style and appreciating the same, SRK wished that his friend continues to ride into a 100 more.

Sharing a poster of Tanhaji, featuring Ajay’s mosaic painting, Shah Rukh celebrated his friend’s milestone achievement. The poster was heartwarmingly captioned, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. (sic)”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the story of one of the most celebrated warriors of the 17th century Maratha empire. Tanhaji Malusare was the brave military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empire.

The makers of Tanhaji had recently released the first look posters of lead stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The two actors are spearheading the film which is directed by Om Raut. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Kajol in the lead, essaying the character of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Savitri Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.

Tanhaji is gearing up for release on January 10, 2020 and is one of the most anticipated period dramas of the year. The movie is Ajay’s ambitious project and has been made on a high budget.