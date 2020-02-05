Seems like we are never going to end our stash of love for Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan and his dance performance with designer-wife Gauri Khan is enough to set fans swooning all over again. At the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, SRK and wife set the stage on fire with their romance and sexy grooves on the song ‘Sadi Gali‘.

Currently going viral, the video features Shah Rukh in a black Pathani suit and sporting a moustache while Gauri looked elegant in a silvery ensemble. After the dance, SRK is seen warmly hugging Gauri amidst much cheer.

Watch the videos here:

In another video, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen giving a scintillating dance performance along with Karan Johar. As seen in the video, they enacted the love story of Armaan’s parents – Rima and Manoj Jain with the help of Karan.

On the professional front, it was recently reported that the Badshah of Bollywood is returning to the big screen with Salute, the Rakesh Sharma biopic that has been into making for three years now. After SRK’s Zero failed to impress the audience at the Box Office, it was rumoured that the actor had decided to step out of the film initially fearing it was another space drama, a genre not approved by his audience earlier.

However, the latest report suggests that the superstar is back in action with the same film and the work has begun. Speculations are also rife that Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to star with SRK and it’s like a dream come true moment for the young actor.

Meanwhile, reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.

Going by the latest in the grapevine, Shah Rukh might make his comeback, after an interim break from the films, with Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled film opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. It will be interesting to watch the Ra.One actors come together for a film but there is no official announcement on the same.