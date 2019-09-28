Actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a break from acting ever since his last released film – Zero (2018), bombed at the Box Office. Now, while his fans are waiting for an announcement of his film, SRK is still reading many scripts and taking his time to finalise the next film. As per a report in Mid Day, one of the scripts that the actor is seriously considering as his next is filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi‘s film inspired by cult Hollywood classic Kill Bill (2003), directed by Quentin Tarantino, that featured Uma Thurman as ‘The Bride’ and actor David Carridine as ‘Bill’. The report suggests that Dwivedi, who’s making this film with Anurag Kashyap, wants SRK to come on board as the antagonist to play the character of Bill in the film.

SRK and his team have been approached for the film but nothing has been officially decided yet. It is also expected that since SRK has been wanting to do a good action film for a long time, he could just zero-in on this Hindi version of Kill Bill. A source close to the actor told the daily: “Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill.”

The report added that the discussions are at a very early stage currently but SRK has shown interest. “This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman’s part,” said the source.

Earlier, reports suggested that the superstar will return to acting in a film with YRF which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is believed that the announcement of this film will be made next year as the big production house completes its 50 glorious years in cinema. However, SRK denied all the rumours recently and maintained that he has not signed any new acting project.