The live-action remake of the original 1994 animated film, The Lion King, will soon be hitting the cinema screens in India, dubbed in several regional languages. While fans wait eagerly for the film to release on July 19, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who lent his voice for Mufasa in the Hindi version, expressed his love for the Walt Disney’s production.

The movie will mark SRK’s son Aryan Khan’s debut in voiceover as he lent his voice for the character Simba and while that is surely a reason to fall more in love with the movie, King Khan stated in an interview with a leading news agency, “The Lion King has been, for not just me but for so many people around the world, one of the favourite films that they have enjoyed with their families and kids. There are only three films that one loved actually while growing up. One is The Lion King, followed by The Jungle Book and Bambi.” Explaining further, SRK added, “For one, it didn’t have a human being in it, and (secondly) it was a film that was based on the relationship of a father and a son. That was special. It’s the kind of movie that you can watch with all your children, whatever age and stage they are at. Even without being an actor and just as an audience, the movie is a wholesome experience. It’s a complete film.”

Featuring 21st-century graphics in an attempt to amp the level of fandom, the trailer has already taken the internet by storm and had clocked over five million views within a few hours of being dropped. The Lion King has an ensemble cast of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, John Kani who have voiced different characters from the film.

Helmed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 19, 2019.