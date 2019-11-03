If fans’ over the top wishes for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were not enough, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai made sure that it lighted up Badshaah’s big day yet it was Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan‘s video for “Khan Saab” as he turned 54 years old that is winning hearts over the Internet. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video where he can be seen excitedly singing the birthday song for SRK and even mimicking his signature open arms pose along with Sohail Khan, Daisy Shah, Shera, Maniesh Paul, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma and others.

The video ends with Salman complaining that SRK should have at least received his call which makes others crack up and Sonakshi goes on to say, “Very bad”. The video was captioned, “Happy bday khan Saab. . Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk (sic).” Quick to comment, SRK acknowledged the outpour of warmth and love saying, “@beingsalmankhan Thank u bhai. Aapko bahut miss kiya aaj. But you were making people happy in Hyderabad which is my mom’s city! Love you and thanks for the wishes. Come back fast so I can get a birthday hug from you. (sic)” This was enough to set fans of both the stars gush with love and we don’t blame them.

After greeting his fans from the balcony of Mannat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with his fans at the St. Andrews auditorium in Mumbai. The actor interacted with many fans inside the auditorium and expressed his love for them. The event was oragnised by one of SRK’s fan clubs from Indonesia. SRK entertained the crowd by making his signature pose and shaking a leg on the stage.

Talking about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s bromance, the former’s video after SRK turned out to be a ‘hero’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party went instantly viral. Putting out an appreciation post for SRK, Salman shared a clip from SRK’s movie Happy New Year that features his shirt on fire while he walks on a bridge unaffectedly. Salman’s voice over in the clip, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bhuja ke, bachaata hai (A hero is the one who jumps into the fire, douses it and saves others)” was enough to make fans flood the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is bringing Dabangg 3 on Christmas this year but he has also blocked the Eid 2020 date at the Box Office. The superstar is coming out with a cop drama tiled Radhe on Eid next year. Radhe marks the third outing of Salman and Prabhu Deva since the choreographer-turned-director is helming this film post Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3. The story of the film has been kept under the wraps but Salman revealed that it’s going to be the ‘baap of Wanted’, his previous film in which he played the character of a cop.

As for SRK, After Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshaah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. It’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen.