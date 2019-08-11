Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently received a doctorate from Melbourne’s La Trobe University. The actor is also busy with the production work of his many projects that he’s making under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. However, the superstar isn’t acting in any film as yet. SRK was interacting with Rajeev Masand when he revealed that he knows there are many rumours floating in the media and even on social media he comes across many posts speculating about his next film but there’s nothing he has decided to act in yet.

Speculations have been rife that after leaving the Rakesh Sharma biopic, SRK is going to be featured in filmmaker Shankar’s next which is an under-water film, but SRK revealed that there’s absolutely nothing in his pipeline yet. However, he stressed that he’s not sitting idle and is really working on many stories that he wants to produce under his banner. SRK said, “I don’t even have a film, I was doing one but it fell out. Normally, I have my next film lined up while am doing one. This time I don’t have any film. I have not signed any film yet but I have been hearing a lot of stories, not just for me but for production as well. I don’t know….I want to do an action film, I want to do a fun film.” He added that he even saw fans saying that an announcement about his next film will be made on his birthday in November, but none of that is true.

SRK said that he isn’t sure about when he wants to get back on the sets to be in front of the camera. But, he is neither acting in films nor have anything in digital space. Continuing with his insightful conversation, the actor said that this phase where he doesn’t have any film to act in the last 30 years cannot be deemed as ‘enriching’ or anything serious because he’s just spending time nicely and not thinking about it much. SRK said that he might return to the films and makes the same mistakes. “I think I am going to make the same mistakes I have made in the last few years. It’s not going to teach me anything different, won’t give me any perspective. If I got perspective if I was able to differentiate between good and bad, if I could somewhere realise what I actually should be doing to get it right, I think it will get so boring. It will be like a trope, nonsense,” he explained.

One of the most loved actors in the country, SRK went on to say that at this time in his life, he is just happy that he could go to Melbourne and have a good time. “I am just happy I have time to come to Melbourne, I am not holidaying, I am working. I am working on the production,” he said.