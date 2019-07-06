Crossing one million views within a few hours of being shared, Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a motion post that revealed the release date of Emraan Hashmi‘s upcoming web series, Bard Of Blood. Touted to be an action-packed series, the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent and is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same name.

Taking to his social media handle on Saturday, SRK put out a post that shows red smoke billowing, before revealing Emraan behind it with the title and release date in bold font. The viral post was captioned, “27th September, get ready for the action-packed series #BardOfBlood on @netflix_in ! @RedChilliesEnt @therealemraan @billysiddiqi @_GauravVerma #ribhudasgupta” (sic).

The series is bankrolled by King Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Emraan plays Kabir Anand, an expelled spy who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long lost love in the multilingual series which is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent.

This will be Emraan’s first stint in the web world and talking about the same in an interview earlier, he had said, “It’s different. Through a web show, we are not only pitching the content to the Indian audience, but to audiences in over 180 different countries. Web shows can’t be only Indianised versions. A fair balance should be maintained in terms of performances and content.”

On the professional front, Emraan was last seen in Why Cheat India opposite Shreya Dhanwanthary. Even though the movie stumped at Box Office, Emraan has his hopes pinned on his web debut and told IANS, “I am sure our audience will like it and I hope international audience like it too.”