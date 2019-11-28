Drumming into our mid-week blues with a reality check on how fast we’re aging, Karan Johar just penned an emotional post for his “love of a lifetime”, Kal Ho Na Ho, as the Shah Rukh Khan, Priety Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer clocked 16 years on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan shared the note which left fans high on nostalgia.

Sharing a poster of the movie, Karan celebrated 16 years of thekalho romantic blockbuster. He captioned it, “A love of a lifetime within a heartbeat! A film very close to my heart completes 16 years!! #16YearsOfKalHoNaaHo @iamsrk @realpreityzinta #SaifAliKhan @nikkhiladvani @apoorvamehta18 #KalHoNaaHo (sic).”

Unlike all the other films that are featured on this list, Kal Ho Naa Ho was written and produced but not directed, by Karan. There is no doubt that Karan’s story helped newbie director Nikhil Advani helm a huge box office hit. SRK’s Aman Mathur, Preity Zinta’s Naina Kapur and Saif Ali Khan’s Rohit Patel end up in a love triangle of sorts—which is made a bit more complicated thanks to Aman’s mysterious past.

Interestingly, the film’s supporting cast, Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Sushma Seth, Lillette Dubey, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Satish Shah, Sulabha Arya and Ketki Dave are remembered as much as the lead cast. The story revolved around how Naina (Preity Zinta) is leading a dull life and how it changes with Aman’s (Shah Rukh Khan‘s) entry. She falls for him but Aman cannot reciprocate the feelings as he is suffering from a heart ailment. Without letting Naina know this, he helps Naina’s friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) to woo her. It also has several sub-plots revolving around the supporting cast, which makes it an entertaining watch.

Lesser known facts about the film include the fact that the film was going to be shot in Toronto but then moved to New York, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were approached to play Rohit’s role, Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for Preity’s role, Neetu Singh was supposed to play Jaya Bachchan’s role, the film was the last one produced by Yash Johar and that it was originally called Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna!