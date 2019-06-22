Actor Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced any new film after his last release – Zero failed to perform at the Box Office. The actor is currently vacationing in London with his family and is in no mood to spend time on a film-set soon. In his latest interview with a magazine, SRK revealed the reason behind his decision of not working in any film even six months after Zero hit the screens in December last year.

He said that he wants to spend more time with his family these days without worrying about films and other things. SRK added that his heart doesn’t allow him to say yes to any film, therefore, he has just decided to dedicate his time to his wife and kids. He also explained how he takes around three months to shift from one project to another. The superstar told Filmfare: “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months.”

SRK also added that he has been feeling like spending some time alone with books and family and that’s the reason he’s away from films. The actor mentioned that his daughter is going to a college and his elder son is finishing his studies, so he feels this is the best time for him to be with the family. SRK said, “But this time I am just not feeling like…My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage…my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

After SRK reportedly stepped out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, speculations were rife that he would be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film based on Sahir Ludhianvi, in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and in the Hindi remake of a popular south Indian film. However, seems like his fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him on-screen again!