Having heralded the headlines a couple of days back for his confession of fan-worshipping Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao‘s happiness knew no bounds when SRK not only reiterated the Stree actor’s dialogue but also planted a kiss on his cheek. On a chat show, Rajkummar revealed to host Neha Dhupia how he “would stand outside Mannat for hours, like 6-7 hours” and only recently, King Khan made him go weak in the knees or so is evident from the Made in China star’s latest video.

Enough to set any fan gushing on seeing their fantasy take a realistic turn, the video shared by Raj shows Shah Rukh reiterating the former’s dialogue from the movie Stree. Mimicking Raj’s style from the movie, SRK is heard saying, “Biccky pleeej” much as the former blushes and gets a peck on the cheek by the superstar. Rajkummar captioned the video, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. #Stree (sic).”

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China hit the cinema screens this Diwali. The movie is a quirky comedy based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The film also stars Mouni Roy and has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller ‘Wrong Side Raju’.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are coming together for the first time to star in Netflix film, The White Tiger. The already excited fans were set on a frenzy as the lead duo shared pictures from the first day of the table read last month. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning book by the same name. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar will be headlining the film and the shooting will begin by the end of this year.

Netflix produces the film in association with Mukul Deora while director Bahrani also writes the screenplay. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

As for SRK, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. While it’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen, SRK featured on the latest episode of the Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, hosted by David Letterman. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance in the episode which took the fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat and his lifestyle.