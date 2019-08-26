Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest social media post talks about a family legacy. It has pictures of all his three kids with one thing in common. SRK has shared the childhood pictures of his two grown-up kids Aryan and Suhana with the latest photo of AbRam Khan who is just six-year-old. All of them are dressed in their karate uniform as SRK’s post talks about the legacy of learning Taekwondo in the family.

Through his post, the actor emphasises on how little AbRam is all set to learn taekwondo like his siblings who have now championed the tactics of the Korean martial art. SRK wrote, “Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is…” (sic)

Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is… pic.twitter.com/o8Ie7T2Hso — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2019

AbRam is seen wearing a yellow belt which is worn at 8th Kup in junior grade, while Suhana is seen wearing a green belt which is for 6th Kup at the intermediate level. Aryan is wearing a red belt which is for 2nd Kup at the advanced level. Taekwondo is a combative sport and a part of Korean martial arts. The technique includes head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, AbRam was seen attending the birthday party of Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha Kapoor. He was joined by other star kids like Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi among others at do.