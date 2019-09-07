There might be something absolutely fantastic for the Shah Rukh Khan fans who were waiting to hear about their favourite star’s next movie announcement for a long time. A report in an entertainment portal suggests that the actor has given his nod to two big films that will be going on the floors next year. One of the films, as revealed by the sources to the portal, has SRK teaming up with YRF as the company completes 50 years of inception in the industry.

As reported by Peepingmoon, SRK has agreed to star in YRF’s next which will be helmed by popular director Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker is currently busy writing the script of his next film, which as per the reports, is the same film that SRK has signed. It’s a big action entertainer, probably the biggest to be coming from YRF and will be announced early next year. The news is interesting considering SRK’s relationship with YRF goes back to 1993 when the actor did his first film with the banner – Darr. On the occasion of the legendary production house completing 50 long years in the industry, it is quite believable that one of the biggest stars from their banner – SRK will star in the special film.

Further, SRK recently expressed his wish of working in a really good action film soon. In his recent interaction during his stay in Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019, the actor said, “I want to do an action film… I want to do a fun film”, adding that he hopes a film director is listening to him and he is soon offered the kind of action film he wants to do.

While no official confirmation is out yet, Ali Abbas Zafar made a tweet on Friday that added to the existing buzz. Neither denying nor accepting the news, Ali wrote, “For everyone speculating …. I am in final stages of finalising my script , exciting times ahead …. ❤️” (sic)

We wish SRK-fans could finally take a sigh of relief and an announcement is made soon!