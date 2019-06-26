Romance and Shah Rukh Khan are like wine that never seem to age and only get better with time. From giving us all unrealistic expectations of romance to making some of us perfect the style of slowly opening up the arms while making others dream of running into them affectionately, SRK has ruled our imaginations for long and as King Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, the fans flooded him with love in return of which the Badshah put out a lovely video of gratitude.

Taking to his social media handle, SRK recreated the famous bike scene from his first movie, Deewana and made a slo-mo entry into the video with the iconic song “Koi Na Koi Chahiye” playing in the backdrop. Bringing the bike to a halt right in the face of the lens, SRK addressed the fans and said, “I want to say a big thank you for completing 27 years in the Hindi film cinema, which is exactly half my lifetime on Earth. I’ve been trying to entertain you for that many years and sometimes I have succeeded and many times I have failed. So, I want to thank you for bearing with for so many years. Since, I came on a motorcycle in my first film called Deewana, singing Koi Na Koi Chahiye and you allowed me into your hearts. My friends at the motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in Deewana 27 years ago. So, I am going to give it a shot, but this time it is different. This time, I’ll make sure, I do it with a helmet. Always ride a motorcycle wearing a helmet. Love you.”

The video was captioned, “27 years Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes!” (sic). It instantly garnered 1.7 million views on Instagram.

Shah Rukh has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards. He started his career in 1992 with Deewana and in no time, he had millions of girls swooning over his dimpled smile and wanting to run into his outstretched arms. King Khan is one of the most adored actors in Bollywood and Hollywood alike and on his big day on Tuesday, netizens started #27GoldenYearsOfSRK trend on Twitter.

After a spate of hits and misses and some eminently forgettable films in recent years, SRK is now busy promoting the new project, The Lion King, where he will be dubbing in Hindi for the character Musafa while his son Aryan Khan will dub for Simba.