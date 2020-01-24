Getting fans all excited for the prequel to Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani, Bollywood hunk Abhishek Bachchan recently marked the first day of shoot with pictures from Bob Biswas‘ sets. Directed by Ghosh’s daughter Divya Annapurna Ghosh, the female lead opposite Abhishek is yet to be confirmed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared a picture from the sets which featured a clapper with the movie’s title. A glimpse of Abhishek could be spotted behind the clapper, wearing round reading glasses and sporting a bob cut hairstyle. The picture was captioned, “Lights. Camera. Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas here we go!! @chitrangda @_diyagram @iamsrk

Produced by @gaurikhan #SujoyGhosh @_gauravverma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript (sic).”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has got a new addition to his impressive lineup of films. After announcing The Big Bull produced by Ajay Devgn and anthropology with Anurag Basu, Junior Bachchan will be seen in and as Bob Biswas in Shah Rukh Khan‘s next produced film. This will be the second time Abhishek and SRK are teaming up after Happy New Year.

Bob Biswas is a prequel to Kahaani that featured Vidya Balan in the lead and was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is a spin-off of the main antagonist in Kahaani that registered his eerie presence in the audience’s minds by doing ‘namoshkar‘ in a distinct way. The character was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

Bob Biswas is being directed by Ghosh’s daughter Divya Annapurna Ghosh and it’s not yet revealed whether Vidya is going to be a part of the film or not. It would be interesting to see how Abhishek manages to take forward the legacy Vidya set in a fabulous manner.