It comes as no shocker when people, while climbing the ladder to success, loose in touch and forget to acknowledge those who acted as their staunch pillars during the initial days of struggle. Too humble to fall into that category, actor Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven why he is and will remain the “badshah” for years to come. Without indulging in any fancy or waiting for a Thursday to use as a good enough excuse for the trip down the memory lane, Shah Rukh unapologetically penned an emotional appreciation post for his friends Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra and left fans swooning over the gesture.

Sharing a throwback picture of him twinning with Karan in black, SRK shared Aditya’s picture donning a white shirt and the frame speaks volumes about their bond in hay days and darkness. The viral post was captioned, “Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u” (sic).

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently had a candid conversation with American talk show host David Letterman. Describing his experience on the show, SRK said he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most loved personalities of our times. The show’s name, quite interestingly, is My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Shah Rukh issued a statement and revealed that his talk show is going to be streamed on Netflix. The actor is already working on various projects with the digital platform and his appearance on the Letterman’s show is going to give a boost to his stardom online. He added that he has been an avid viewer of the Letterman’s show and loves his way of interviewing. He said, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him.”

Reportedly, the show will be presented as a stand-alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known for — in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.