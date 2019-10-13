Making not just fans but even industry friends’ eyes pop out in awe, Shah Rukh Khan recently posted a selfie with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme while also shared a frame at The Joy Forum with Aquaman star, Jason Momoa. From the plethora of pictures flooding the Internet currently, it seems like the best of the entertainment industries are having a ball at the event and fans surely cannot keep calm.

Taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The Joy Forum is an event organized by the Gulf country’s film industry which hosts international celebrities and filmmakers in the two-day festival. Taking to his Instagram handle, SRK shared the selfie and captioned it as, “Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa (sic).” Quick to comment, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Cant get more legendary than this frame! (sic)” and we couldn’t agree more.

Check out SRK’s latest pictures and videos from the event here:

Recently, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser of the special episode of popular American TV host, David Letterman,Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’. Shah Rukh Khan will be appearing as Letterman’s next guest on the show and fans couldn’t be more on the edge with excitement. Shah Rukh dropped the trailer of the show which has already hosted Malala Yousafzai, Barack Obama and George Clooney. He wrote alongside the video, “The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman, sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY.”

The exclusive interview will launch on Netflix on October 25, 2019.

After Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen.