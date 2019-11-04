With their swag levels towering over the Alps, The Khans’ family picture from Switzerland, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhaana, Aryan and AbRam, is enough to raise the bar for twinning goals. Gauri treated the Internet to the handsome picture on Monday morning and fans couldn’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri posted the picture which features the Khans with a hint of a smile on their faces but it is adorable little munchkin AbRam who, squinting in the sun as he posed for the camera, won our hearts. The picture was captioned, “Squeezing memories into one frame… (sic)” because Gauri and SRK are hardly visible as their children took up the entire frame. Quick to comment, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan wrote, “Stunners!! all of you (sic)” while filmmaker Farah Khan penned, “Gauriiiiii u hav done very well!! Look at these gorgeous children (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have completed 28 years of their marriage and the duo never misses to give us the couple goals. Though SRK has millions of fans who get swayed away by actor’s charm, his wife Gauri is ruling his heart for last 28 years. Bollywood stars often crib about their kids getting papped and receiving unnecessary media attention. However, some also believe that their kids will have to learn to deal with the flashing cameras because they are the kids of famous personalities. Gauri Khan is one of the star moms who believe that her kids understand their father is one of the most loved figures in the country and they will have to deal with the audience’s attention on a regular basis.

Gauri said her kids have mostly lived out of the country, therefore, it’s very rare when they are hounded by the cameras in Mumbai. She, however, added that both Suhana and Aryan don’t give much attention to this pressure and have evolved with time to deal with this. Gauri also revealed that AbRam doesn’t like to be clicked that much and he avoids going out at places where he can be papped.

On the professional front, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. While it’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen, SRK featured on the latest episode of the Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, hosted by David Letterman. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance in the episode which took the fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat and his lifestyle.