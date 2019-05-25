Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapor are currently vacationing in Thailand with their kids – Misha and Zain. Mira is on a photosharing spree and the latest picture that she has shared will prove her photography skills to you. Mira has taken to Instagram to share a lovely photo of both his kids. It’s a beautifully composed picture with all the stunning element one can think of. It has two pretty kids facing their back to the camera and looking ahead towards the sea that’s touching the shore with a calm wave as the sun sets in the background and colourful clouds take over the sky. With what Mira has written in the caption, this post couldn’t have looked more enchanting.

The caption reads, “Creator of life and light,

we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world,

for sunshine and flowers,

storm-cloud and starry night,

for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset.” (sic)

Mira recently posted another picture from Phuket. In that, she was seen cycling behind Shahid as both the parents were carrying a child in the back seat on the bikes. Also, Mira was seen twinning with his kids in a blue striped dress. The caption on the road read, “Monkey on my back 🐒” (sic)

Shahid also posted an adorable picture of himself posing with Mira from the beach. Both of them are seen dressed in their perfect beach clothes as Mira wears a blue halter neck top with big yellow earrings and a hat, Shahid is seen wearing a black vest and a pair of big sunnies. Captioning the picture simple as ‘#us’, Shahid posted:

Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his next film titled Kabir Singh. He is playing the character of a self-destructive man who becomes an alcoholic and a drug addict after his girlfriend leaves him and gets married to someone else. The trailer of the film recently released to wide appreciation. Directed by Sandeeo Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh also features Kiara Advani in the lead. It’s set to hit the screens on June 21.