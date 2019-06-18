Actor Shahid Kapoor is promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh in the media these days. During his latest promotional interview on a chat show, the actor said something that might just give rise to a new set of controversy. Shahid commented on his kiss scene with Kangana Ranaut from Vishal Bharadwaj‘s film Rangoon. The film featured the two actors romantically involved amid the backdrop of Second World War. In one scene, they were seen making out in the mud – that became a topic of discussion by many considering Shahid and Kangana never shared good chemistry off the screen.

Now, when Shahid was asked to describe his experience of shooting the same scene, he spoke quite candidly. The Haider star said that he doesn’t remember much about the scene since it happened a few years back. Shahid was quoted saying. “That’s a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar. If it was in the keechad, it was keechad-y.”

Earlier, Kangana also commented on the same scene and her experience of sharing a kiss with Shahid on-screen. She said that it wasn’t a great experience and the actor’s running nose ruined it more. She was quoted saying, “Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick.”

Later, Shahid accused Kangana of lying about the ‘running nose’ bit. He reacted to her statement and said, “I have to tell you that Kangana makes up things in her head. She has a vivid imagination. I don’t remember telling her all this at all.”

Well, we wonder what would Kangana have to say to this once again! Or do you think this is going to just end here?

Meanwhile, Shahid is being praised for his performance in Kabir Singh. The promos and video songs from the film feature the actor in an intense role. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani. It’s slated to hit the screens on June 21.