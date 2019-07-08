Actor Shahid Kapoor has hit the ball out of the park with Kabir Singh. It has emerged as the solo blockbuster for the actor in a long time. And Shahid has no words to thank his audience for the same. In his latest interview with a news daily, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans and the audience for accepting Kabir Singh and also talked about the criticism it received for encouraging toxic masculinity.

Kabir Singh has now crossed the benchmark of Rs 225 crore at the Box Office. However, it has also drawn the ire of the audience for being sexist and promoting violence against women. Things became worse after director Sandeep Reddy gave a controversial statement to justify the scenes that showed Shahid’s character slapping his girlfriend in the film. However, the actor now maintained that he doesn’t endorse the behaviour of any character he portrays on-screen because when he’s performing, he’s doing a job.

Shahid talked to Mid-Day and said, “Any character that allows me to break new ground is exciting. It may come with its potential issues. But as an actor, you need to have that skillset and be ready to give the audience a new experience.” He added that a film like Kabir Singh takes away all the apprehensions of an actor by telling him that a hero needs not to be perfect.

Shahid said, “The fact that the audience is accepting flawed characters shows that they have an appetite for all kinds of parts. They are viewing films in the right context. It is encouraging for this generation of actors.” The Haider-star went on to say that the audience is acting more mature today and loves characters which are flawed. He said, “We don’t need to feel burdened by the fact that if we are the hero, we have to be perfect. Today, the audience is mature and loves characters like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab (2016) and Kabir Singh.”

Thanking the audience for showering so much love to his film, Shahid said that Box Office numbers are one thing but he’s glad that the film has received more than that.