After maintaining silence over the entire controversy that surrounded his film Kabir Singh recently, actor Shahid Kapoor has come out in open to talk about the problems with the criticism his film received. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Shahid defended his character and said that he’s happy the audience accepted a flawed character like Kabir Singh. He said that by showing that the protagonist is violent and slaps his girlfriend, they weren’t trying to endorse his behaviour but trying to make the audience realise that what they were seeing on-screen was unacceptable.

More than a month after the film’s release, Shahid told Bollywood Hungama: “If Kabir hadn’t slapped Preeti (Kiara Advani’s character), would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is an unacceptable character. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, his behaviour has gone beyond control.” He went on to say that he always felt there was a lot of aggression in the way several critics talked about the film. The actor added that everyone who was a part of the film was clear that they were showing a man who was problematic. “Kabir Singh is the guy who the film is about and he is the guy who’s the problem,” he said.

The actor also spoke about not coming out in the media after the release of the film to comment on the criticism his character received. He said he never wanted to defend his film or ‘attack anyone.’ Shahid asserted that his film was ‘attacked’ by some people in a very ‘strong manner’, however, the audience’s love took that all away. “This is the first time reviewers have been reviewed by the audience,” he said.

Earlier, even the film’s director – Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised by a section of the audience for his statement defending the film. He told in an interview to Film Companion that he doesn’t think there’s any emotion between two partners if they can’t slap each other anytime they want to. Later, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, he clarified that his statements weren’t edited properly.