Actor Shahid Kapoor is receiving appreciation for his performance in his latest release film Kabir Singh. And joining the bandwagon to praise him is his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor. Mira took to social media to share a lovely post for Shahid. She posted a picture of the actor from the film and asked her husband to go and shine because the time belongs to him now. The caption on Mira’s post read, “Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi Faaslon se hausla ye toot’ta nahi So proud of you baby It’s your time to shine.” (sic)

Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to dedicate a huge note to Shahid’s performance in the film. The director posted a picture of Shahid and Kiara from the film and praised the entire team, especially the Haider star for his intense portrayal of the titular character.

Calling the film a ‘modern rendition of Devdas’, KJo wrote, “KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film…..it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!!” (sic)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the version of the film. Kabir Singh has hit the screens today.