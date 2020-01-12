Shooting in Chandigarh since December 2019 for Gowtam Tinnanuri-directorial Jersey, lead star Shahid Kapoor has been tirelessly working hard for his upcoming sports drama. Fans can vouch how Shahid and team including stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur have constantly been moving in and around Chandigarh to shoot the film.

Recently, while shooting for the cricket-centric film, Shahid suffered an injury on his lip. Though the news spread like wildfire, Shahid returned to the bay wearing a mask. Snapped outside the airport, Shahid was spotted returning home with wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, Donning a hoodie, Shahid kept his face hidden from the paps behind a skull mask.

Check out Shahid’s latest pictures and video here:

The film ‘Jersey’ revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

Jersey’ is the Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. After Vikas Bahl’s ‘Shaandaar’, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid Kapoor sharing the screen space together.

In Jersey, Shahid will be seen as a man in his late thirties trying to get back to his game of cricket and play at the national level for the country despite all the odds relate to his age. Pankaj essays the role of his on-screen mentor.

The first schedule of Jersey went on floors in the month of December 2019, before breaking for New Year for a few days post which, the team once again moved to Chandigarh to finish the rest of the shooting schedule. As reported by Mumbai Mirror earlier, the team of Jersey is all set to prepare their film for an April 2020 release and the entire shoot-plan will be followed properly. The report quoted a source close to the development revealing that the shoot will begin at a popular stadium in Chandigarh.