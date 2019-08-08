Joining Kunal Kemmu in Europe, where he was already holidaying with the Pataudi family, actor-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter got together for touring the picturesque landscape of Switzerland on their bikes. The all-boys gang also included Dr Jewel Gamadia, who is credited with treating many Bollywood celebrities with alternative healing therapy and the hunks’ adventure trip made actors Soha Ali Khan, Sumeet Vyas and Jackky Bhagnani turn green with envy.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Bollywood’s boys gave fans surreal glimpses of their trip. On one of Kunal’s pictures which was captioned, “Bright sunshine and all my favourite things (sic)”, Soha commented, “Not all”. Seems like Kunal’s handle was a favourite among his industry colleagues as well since his picture featuring the boys riding the bike on the edge of the Alps with thick clouds ahead made Sumeet Vyas comment, “Bro you’re killing me here… have a great trip… But major FOMO is happening (sic)” while Jackky shared similar feeling on Shahid’s picture as he wrote, “You guys are killing it” and then, “Next time i also wanna come” (sic).

Check out Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal’s fun trip pictures here:

View this post on Instagram The crew!! 😎 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Bright sunshine and all my favourite things 😎 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 3, 2019 at 3:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 4, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram The best things made by god and man A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram All smiles A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 7, 2019 at 1:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram Surreal A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 7, 2019 at 5:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram Riding into the clouds A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Fairy dusted village A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Aug 7, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram Revvin’ ⚡️ A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram #soulconnection A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 6, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram #traveldiaries A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

Talking about their professional fronts, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which broke all Box Office records of 2019. Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The actor, in his latest interview with a magazine, said that he is still trying to figure out where he fits in Bollywood. Shahid said that he feels like a newcomer and need to work upon finding his next path in the industry. He told the magazine: “I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it.”

As for Ishaan who was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, speculations have been rife for a while that the actor has been roped in to play the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s romantic film that he’s producing under his banner. Now, as reported by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the producer might have just got Ananya Panday on board opposite Ishaan in the film. It’s an out-and-out romantic film and Ishaan-Ananya’s pairing would justify the freshness in the story.

Kunal, on the other hand, was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.