Joining Kunal Kemmu in Europe, where he was already holidaying with the Pataudi family, actor-brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter got together for touring the picturesque landscape of Switzerland on their bikes. The all-boys gang also included Dr Jewel Gamadia, who is credited with treating many Bollywood celebrities with alternative healing therapy and the hunks’ adventure trip made actors Soha Ali Khan, Sumeet Vyas and Jackky Bhagnani turn green with envy.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Bollywood’s boys gave fans surreal glimpses of their trip. On one of Kunal’s pictures which was captioned, “Bright sunshine and all my favourite things (sic)”, Soha commented, “Not all”. Seems like Kunal’s handle was a favourite among his industry colleagues as well since his picture featuring the boys riding the bike on the edge of the Alps with thick clouds ahead made Sumeet Vyas comment, “Bro you’re killing me here… have a great trip… But major FOMO is happening (sic)” while Jackky shared similar feeling on Shahid’s picture as he wrote, “You guys are killing it” and then, “Next time i also wanna come” (sic).
Check out Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal’s fun trip pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
All smiles
A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on
View this post on Instagram
Surreal
A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on
View this post on Instagram
Revvin’ ⚡️
A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on
Talking about their professional fronts, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which broke all Box Office records of 2019. Kabir Singh might have emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year so far but actor Shahid Kapoor is still confused about his place in the industry. The actor, in his latest interview with a magazine, said that he is still trying to figure out where he fits in Bollywood. Shahid said that he feels like a newcomer and need to work upon finding his next path in the industry. He told the magazine: “I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it.”
As for Ishaan who was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, speculations have been rife for a while that the actor has been roped in to play the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s romantic film that he’s producing under his banner. Now, as reported by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the producer might have just got Ananya Panday on board opposite Ishaan in the film. It’s an out-and-out romantic film and Ishaan-Ananya’s pairing would justify the freshness in the story.
Kunal, on the other hand, was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor.