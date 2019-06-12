Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh in the media. In his latest interview, he answered questions related to the film and also talked about things beyond. Shahid answered a question about his former girlfriends. He was asked about attending the respective weddings of her exes – Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shahid mentioned that he was invited to the wedding reception of PC and Nick Jonas in Mumbai but he can’t say the same about Kareena’s wedding.

In a candid chat, the Jab We Met actor mentioned that as far he can remember, he did not receive the invitation to Bebo’s wedding. Shahid was quoted saying, “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

Talking about the regrets from the past, the actor mentioned his film career. He said he was offered many scripts that went on to become major hits after he refused to take them up. One of the big films that Shahid regrets not taking up is Rang De Basanti. The actor was offered to play the character of Karan with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Waheeda Rehman among others. However, he declined the role. Shahid now revealed that he could not resist tearing up while he was reading the script, however, he could not accept the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial.

Shahid said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it.” Further, he added that Shandaar is one film in his career that he regrets doing. The film was directed by Vikas Bahl and also featured Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, it bombed at the Box Office. Shahid said, “Even I was confused when I saw the film.”