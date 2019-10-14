After the tremendous success of Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor has signed on to do another Hindi remake of a hit South Indian film. The actor’s next is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Jersey and is being helmed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also helmed the original film. In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in his career.

The announcement of the film was made by the director himself who expressed his excitement over having Shahid on board to spearhead his film. Sharing his excitement over roping-in Shahid in the film, Gowtham said, “I’m really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences.”

The Telugu version of the film was widely appreciated. It told the story of a failed cricketer who gears up once again at the age of 36 to achieve big in the sport and proves that age is just a number. For the film, Shahid is expected to have a drastic physical transformation.

Shahid’s Kabir Singh that was released earlier this year went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year despite facing criticism for its storyline. Now with the Jersey-remake, seems like Shahid has found his success mantra. The actor is constantly choosing projects that show him as a mass-hero, someone who’s not perfect and yet loved by many.

While talking about his career recently, Shahid said he hasn’t achieved much but he is happy that people still want to see him in films and therefore, he would continue to do work and entertain his audience. The actor added that his career of 15-16 years doesn’t hold any great achievement but he will always appreciate the kind of love he has received from the audience. “Now with every year, you grow older and there are younger people with exciting talent who come along. You learn from them, but as far as you are getting an opportunity to act, and as far as people are interested in you, you have to enjoy it and give it your best,” he said.

The Hindi remake of Jersey is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 28 next year.