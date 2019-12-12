Putting all speculations to rest but not before she had fans sweating it out with mental calculations, Bollywood diva Vidya Balan has finally dropped the release date of her upcoming flick, Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer, directed by Anu Menon. Also starring actor Sanya Malhotra as Vidya’s on-screen daughter, the movie revolves around, Shakuntala Devi and celebrates “the woman who made math fun!”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared a video where she can be seen flaunting her maths genius as she gave fans some formulas unveiling the release date. The video was captioned, “Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you! (sic)”

Sanya Malhotra plays Vidya’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji, in the upcoming movie. The ‘Dangal’ fame actor had released her look from the movie earlier, highlighting her new hairstyle sporting long hair with bangs which is straighter, unlike her curly hair.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Vidya revealed that she agreed to come on board to spearhead the film because she fell in love with the personality of Shakuntala Devi, “What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led,” she said.

Director Anu Menon, who is known for helming films like Waiting (2015) and London, Paris, New York (2012) among others, also talked to the daily recently and said she saw Shakuntala Devi as an ‘incredible story.’ “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically,” she said.