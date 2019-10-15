October 15 marks World Mathematics Day and seizing the opportunity, Bollywood star Vidya Balan dropped a motion poster of her upcoming Anu Menon-directorial, Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer to celebrate the maths genius. After dropping her first look from the movie last month, the recently released teaser video celebrates “the woman who made math fun!”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya shared the motion poster which opens to various maths formulas flooding the screen then zooming out before it reveals the aim of the video and clears the screen to pop an image of Vidya as Shakuntala. Sporting a bob haircut and donning a yellow saree with a green blouse, Vidya looks like a spitting image of the maths wizard as she balanced calculation symbols on the tip of her finger and flashed a red-tinted smile for the camera. The video was captioned, “She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay @sanyamalhotra_ @sonypicsprodns @directormenon @ivikramix @sneharajani_ @abundantiaent (sic).”

In another recently shared video, Vidya is seen flaunting her skills in the subject as she played a game with fans that involved simple calculation with the lead actor already knowing the answer. The video was captioned, “This beautiful subject never fails to amaze! Let’s have some fun with it? #WorldMathematicsDay #ShakuntalaDevi @sanyamalhotra_ @sonypicsprodns @directormenon @ivikramix @sneharajani_ @abundantiaent (sic).”

Sanya Malhotra plays Vidya’s on-screen daughter Anupama Banerji, in the upcoming movie. Recently, the ‘Dangal’ actor released her look from the movie highlighting her new hairstyle sporting long hair with bangs which is straighter, unlike her curly hair.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Vidya revealed that she agreed to come on board to spearhead the film because she fell in love with the personality of Shakuntala Devi, “What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led,” she said.

Director Anu Menon, who is known for helming films like Waiting (2015) and London, Paris, New York (2012) among others, also talked to the daily recently and said she saw Shakuntala Devi as an ‘incredible story.’ “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically,” she said.