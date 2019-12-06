Rishi Kapoor is back! The veteran actor who has been away from films for a year due to health reasons will be seen with his forthcoming flick, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. He was diagnosed with cancer but is now feeling very fresh. Sharmaji Namkeen will be the first film post his cancer treatment. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will also feature Juhi Chawla.

The film marks the reunion of Juhi and Rishi on screen after a long gap of 10 years as the two actors were seen together in 2009 film Luck By Chance.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), the film mark as Rishi Kapoor’s first project post his return from the USA.

Taking to Twitter, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the team with the caption, “IT’S OFFICIAL… #RishiKapoor returns to films with #SharmajiNamkeen… Costars #JuhiChawla… Directed by Hitesh Bhatia… Produced by Excel Entertainment [Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar] in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures [Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey]”.

Take a look:

In 2018, Juhi Chawla had posted a picture of the cast of Sharmaji Namkeen, “Waiting to join the unit , shoot in delhi , and scrabble championships with Chintuji ..!!!😈..😄..🤩🤩🤩🤩”.



Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang. The two have previously collaborated in films like Bol Radha Bol (1992), Daraar (1996), Eena Meena Deeka (1994) and Saajan Ka Ghar (1994), among others.

Rishi Kapoor will be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s The Body, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The murder mystery is slated to release on December 13, 2019.