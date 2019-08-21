The mid-week blues have started settling in worse and grinding at the gym is the last thing on our minds as we slog through the piling tower of work but coming in time to treat us for our hard work is Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra‘s drool-worthy video. Teasing fans with his workout video from Kargil, Sidharth instantly left them in high spirits.

In the video shared on his Instagram handle, Sid can be seen effortlessly climbing up and down a rope hanging outside a house. The post was captioned, “Just hanging around in Kargil, literally! No excuses for not working out even if you don’t have a gym. Always adapt to what you’ve got and that’s how we roll #SidFit #Shershaah #ShootLife #Kargil (sic).”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time with Karan Johar’s Shershaah. Sid plays the role Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999. Earlier, Sid had given fans a sneak-peek into his fun time on the sets of the upcoming movie where he was seen playing gulli cricket with the crew.

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, “It will primarily focus on the personal life of Batra and involve his sequences with the family members. But a major part of it will be developing the whole relationship he had with his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It will focus on how they met and fell in love. He had not got married when he got killed battling for the country during the Kargil War. Right now, all the scenes featuring the couple will be shot. There will be a few romantic songs that they will also film during this schedule.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.