The weekend is all most over and as our mood begins to droop, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra has the perfect remedy to charge us up for the coming week. The Bollywood hunk was spotted flexing his muscles in the lap of nature while shooting for the upcoming Vishnu Varadhan directorial and fans were left finding it hard to bat an eye as they watched the video on repeat.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared the video where he can be seen practicing with the heavy ropes outside the house. Donning a red and black athleisure wear, Sid seemed determined at the grind and fans were left drooling. The video was captioned, “Be stronger than your strongest excuse! Training in high altitude mountains

#SidFit #Shershaah #TrainHard (sic).”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time with Karan Johar’s Shershaah. Sid plays the role Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

A source had earlier told Pinkvilla, “It will primarily focus on the personal life of Batra and involve his sequences with the family members. But a major part of it will be developing the whole relationship he had with his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It will focus on how they met and fell in love. He had not got married when he got killed battling for the country during the Kargil War. Right now, all the scenes featuring the couple will be shot. There will be a few romantic songs that they will also film during this schedule.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film has been produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.