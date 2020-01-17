Ringing in his 75th birthday a day earlier with friends and family from the Tinseltown, noted lyricist and Urdu poet Javed Akhtar hosted a retro-themed party with actor-wife Shabana Azmi. Setting shutterbugs on a frenzy, Farhan Akhtar walked in with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar after which Ananya Panday, Vickky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Divya Khosla, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Booney Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita, Farah Khan, Satish Kaushik with wife, Tanvi Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani and others followed.

Twinning like every millennial couple, Javed and Shabana set fans gushing over their red ensembles with white polka dots. While Javed accessorised his look with a classic white hat, Shabana wore a hairband to amp the retro vibe. Farhan opted for Amitabh Bachchan’s “Khaike Paan Banaras Wala” look while Swara added heart-rimmed purple shades to her yesteryear fashion feels.

Check out the latest pictures and video from Javed Akhtar’s retro-themed birthday party here:

As the clocks struck twelve, daddy’s girl and ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar flooded the Internet with gush-worthy pictures of the birthday boy and “platinum poet”, Javed Akhtar. Flaunting her daddy turning “75 years young,” Zoya shared two monochromic pictures of the Padma Sri lyricist-screenwriter. While one picture featured Javed in his boyhood, seated on a rock and posing in a dapper jacket and a pair of trousers, the other picture was from his initial days in the industry.

Some of his notable scripts with partner Salim include Andaz, Adhikar (1971), Haathi Mere Saathi and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Zanjeer (1973), Haath Ki Safai (1974), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Chacha Bhatija (1977), Don (1978), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Zamana (1985) and Mr. India (1987).

The Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award, as well as five National Film Awards, are humble feathers to his success cap and despite his work as a scriptwriter, the lyrical maestro is remembered more for his poetic lyrics.