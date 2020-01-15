Gearing up for an early February release, the makers of Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial Shikara, starring actors Sadia and Aadil Khan in the lead, have dropped another intriguing video and mushy poster to maintain the hype among fans. Compiling the stories of some of the Kashmiri Pandits to had to flee from the homes only to recreate the same scene 30 years later in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film, a behind-the-scenes video is currently going viral across social media platforms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vidhu shared the video where a Kashmiri Pandit is seen recalling the memories of the 1990 exodus and bragging about her beautiful big house. Breaking down in the end, the woman is joined by several others with similar stories and similar pain. The video was captioned, “Shikara Diaries: The 30-Year Wait | Behind-the-Scenes In one of the most stunning cinematic events in history, more than 4,000 Kashmiri Pandit refugees came together on the set of ‘Shikara’ to recreate their exile, and to tell their story to the world… themselves. (sic)”

In the recently dropped poster, Sadia is seen dressed in a red suit with henna on her hands, resting her head on her on-screen husband, Aadil, who can be seen donning bright blue-coloured formals. The backdrop, however, speaks a sadder note unlike their bright outfits and chirpy expressions as it ghosts the refugee camp that hosts the Kashmiri Pandits during their exile. The poster was captioned, “The closest hold you the strongest when the world falls apart. “When hate was all that was left, love was their only weapon.” (sic).”

Releasing half a year after the abrogation of Article 370 that split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- J&K and Ladakh, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comeback film, Shikara recently dropped the trailer starring newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan. Narrating the young couple’s timeless love story that survives 30 years of the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, the trailer is rid with the agony of the biggest forced migration in independent India in 1990.

Opening to a beautiful couple reading poetry, snuggled in a corner of their home, the trailer next showed their neighbourhood on fire as they are forced to flee from their own land. A news montage then shows the immediate exit of around 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits from their huge sloping roof houses to refugee tents and the struggles therein. The trailer introduces Sadia as Shanti Dhar and Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar, teaching how “when hate is all that is left, love is your only weapon.” It ends with Sadia’s character promising to come back to her homeland, die there and have her ashes dispersed in its waters.

Directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Fox Star Studios, Shikara marks the filmmakers return to his hometown, Srinagar, after Mission Kashmir. Vidhu, Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi and credited with writing the story while music maestro AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kripa have composed the film’s original score. Shikara is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.